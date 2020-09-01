SALES

Blackstrap Holdings LLC purchased a ±5,570-square-foot office building on ±0.89 acres at 11 Blackstrap Road, Falmouth. Roxane A. Cole, CCIM, Roxane Cole Commercial Real Estate, LLC; Jay Sparrow, Broker/Owner, Allied Real Estate.

4 Runway Road, LLC purchased a 12,800-square-foot industrial building at 4 Runway Rd., Scarborough. Greg Hastings, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Hexagon LLC purchased a 5,000-square-foot industrial building at 55 Warren Ave., Westbrook. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group; Roxane Cole, CCIM, Roxane Cole Commercial Real Estate, LLC.

Washington 23, LLC purchased a 46,000-square-foot building at 23 Washington Ave., Scarborough. TC Haffenreffer and Sylas Hatch, NAI The Dunham Group; James Benoit, FO Bailey Real Estate.

New Portland Road, LLC purchased a 10,200-square-foot industrial building at 289 New Portland Rd., Gorham. Greg Hastings, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Marc Fishman, Fishman Realty Group.

Besso LLC purchased a multi-family building at 919 Broadway, South Portland. Vince Ciampi and Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.; Alexandra Cota, Keller Williams Coastal Realty.

Edward Payne purchased a 7,313-square-foot commercial building at 973 Forest Ave., Portland. John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers; Chris Sullivan, Vitalius Real Estate Group.

Beta Zeta Properties LLC purchased a 96-Acre Development Parcel on US Rt. 1, Freeport. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers; Brett Davis, Brett Davis Real Estate.

Tyler J. Fournier purchased a multi-family at 57 Prospect St., Biddeford. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers; Tyler J. Fournier, Coldwell Banker Realty.

Red Tail Properties LLC purchased a 5,958-square-foot medical office building at 1226 Shore Rd., Cape Elizabeth. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers; Dan Greenstein and Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Co.

Abbott Diagnostics Scarborough, Inc. purchased the ±111,590-square-foot single-story office and laboratory building it occupies located at 10 Southgate Rd., Scarborough Industrial Park, Scarborough. Greg Boulos, The Boulos Company; Robert Weber, CBRE.

Parsons Commercial Group purchased a ±42,704-square-foot industrial freezer building at 11 & 12 Lund Rd., Saco. John Meador, The Boulos Company.

Remington Street Properties Maine LLC purchased a ±31,480-square-foot retail building in the Belfast Marketplace at 15-35 Starrett Dr., Belfast. Dan Greenstein, The Boulos Company; Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

Avesta Housing Development Corp. purchased a ±12,000-square-foot industrial building at 2257 West Broadway, South Portland. Dan Greenstein, Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and John Finegan, The Boulos Company.

Fisher Properties, LLC purchased a two-building office complex on 3.61 acres, including 8,364 SF and 5,022 SF buildings, at 154 Mt. Auburn Ave., Auburn. Craig Young, CCIM, and Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

Riverside Drive Holdings, LLC purchased ±44 acres of land at Riverside Dr./Rt 3, Augusta. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR and Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company; Tim Millett, Porta & Company.

Jonathan Gilbert purchased Lot 8 on West Richardson Pond Rd., Adamstown. Nick Lucas and Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company; Jonathan Gilbert, Bean Group – Livermore Falls.

Dr. Michael Patnaude purchased a ±1,100-square-foot office condo at 50 Park Rd, Westbrook. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company.

J&P Realty Partnership purchased land at 0 China Rd, Winslow. Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

LEASES

Office

Siemens Real Estate renewed their lease of 8,400 square feet of office space at 66 Mussey Rd., Scarborough. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, NAI The Dunham Group; CBRE.

Gorrill-Palmer Consulting Engineers, Inc. renewed their lease of 7,625 square feet of office space at 707 Sable Oaks Dr., South Portland. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Craig Young, The Boulos Company.

Metabolic Leader, LLC leased 2,374 square feet of office space at 51 US Route 1, Scarborough. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

Constant Energy Capitol leased 1,200 square feet of office space at 202 US Rt. 1, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Madison Mortgage Services leased 4,000 square feet of office space at 202 US Rt. 1, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Caliber Home Loans leased 4,728 square feet of office space at 75 Market St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers; Chris Sido, CBRE Advisory & Transaction Services.

Buckley Group leased 2,187 square feet of office space at 75 Market St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Brann & Isaacson leased 1,817 square feet of office space at 136 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Rebecca and Jason Palmer leased 5,364 square feet of commercial space for a Day Care business at 8 Waterfall Dr., Saco. Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers.

State of Maine leased 977 square feet of office space at 1 Weston Court, Augusta. Mark Malone, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Scott Associates, CPA renewed their lease of 1,400 square feet of office space at 650 Brighton Ave., Portland. John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Dirigo Valuation renewed their lease of 900 square feet of office space at 650 Brighton Ave., Portland. John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Foreside Behavior Associates has leased ±150 square feet of office space at 1321 Washington Ave., Portland. Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.

Allison Eddy leased ±150 square feet of office space at 188 State St., Portland. Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.

Benjamin Mikesell leased ±150 square feet of office space at 188 State Street, Portland. Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.

Thornton Tomasetti leased ±9,670 square feet of office space at 14-26 York St., Portland. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, and Nate Stevens, The Boulos Company; Stephen Eynon, CBRE.

Gorrill-Palmer renewed its lease of ±7,635 square feet of office space at 707 Sable Oaks Dr., South Portland. Craig Young, CCIM, The Boulos Company; Justin Lamontagne, NAI The Dunham Group.

Concentra Health Services renewed its lease of ±5,109 square feet of office space at 219 Capitol St., Augusta. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

Quantrix renewed its lease of ±3,830 square feet of office space at 2 Cotton St., Portland. Nate Stevens, and Trey Kline, The Boulos Company.

Pathways LLC leased ±400 square feet of office space at 775 US Rt 1, York. Katherine Gemmecke, The Boulos Company.

Great Home Healthcare LLC leased ±350 square feet of office space at 650 Main St., South Portland. John Finegan and Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company.

Retail

Crown Chicken leased 1,950 square feet of retail space at 1100 Brighton Ave., Portland. Frank O’Connor, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Christina Eugen, Keller Williams.

Kate Nelligan Design leased 1,500 square feet of retail space at 217 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Bobbles & Lace leased 1,624 square feet of retail space at 22 Milk St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers; Katie Allen, NAI/The Dunham Group.

WKNDR & The Manor leased 5,474 square feet of retail space at 75 Market St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

D&J Drouin LLC leased 5,500 square feet of restaurant space at 4 Turning Leaf Dr., Windham. Mark Malone, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Bath Ale Works leased ±5,328 square feet of retail space at 681 Bath Rd., Wiscasset. Peter Gwilym and Mackenzie Simpson, Porta & Co.

TRC Environmental leased ±1,200 square feet of retail space at 9 Park St., Bath. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR and Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company; Andrew Jones, CBRE; Jodi Reeves, Cedar Street Company.

Portland Pie Company leased ±4,234 square feet of retail space at 789-791 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Company; Jay Wise, WRE Commercial Brokers.

Permanent Cosmetics by Lori leased ±2,000 square feet of retail space at 470 US Rt. 1, York. Katherine Gemmecke, The Boulos Company.

Caribbean Taste Restaurant leased ±1,440 square feet of retail space at 1422 Broadway, South Portland. John Finegan, The Boulos Company; Andrew Juris, Akers Associates.

Brems Barrels, LLC subleased ±801 square feet of retail space at 10 Dana St., Portland. John Finegan, The Boulos Company.

Industrial

Window World renewed their lease for 7,500 square feet of industrial space at 510 County Rd., Westbrook. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR and Greg Hastings, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

FlowFold leased 5,000 square feet of industrial space at 59 Sanford Drive, Units 1-2, Gorham. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Kerry, Inc renewed their lease of a 69,860-square-foot industrial building at 40 Quarry Rd., Portland. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group; Grant Glattly, Jones Lang LaSalle.

Segal’s Handyman Service leased 1,800 square feet of storage space at 655 Main St., Saco. Mark Malone, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: