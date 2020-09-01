CHELSEA — A man who reported Monday morning he had been shot outside his Chelsea home had, in fact, shot himself, according to officials.

Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office responded to Wellman Road after Dean G. Ouellette, 59, called 911 to report he had been shot in the leg by someone in the woods.

Ouellette was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta for a gunshot wound to his leg. A .22-caliber revolver was recovered at the scene.

“After careful analysis of the evidence at the scene and evidence seized from Mr. Ouellette, it was determined this single gunshot wound was self-inflicted,” Kennebec County Sheriff Ken Mason wrote in a statement released Tuesday to the news media.

Police said there was no evidence of anyone else in the area and neighbors said they had not heard a gunshot.

The incident, according to Mason, took place at the man’s house, where no one else was home.

Ouellette was issued a summons Tuesday on a charge of making a false public report or alarm, a class D misdemeanor.

