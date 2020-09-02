Mid-Maine Chamber Golf Classic was held safely and under clear skies Aug. 18 at the Waterville Country Club.

Thirty-four teams took part in the shotgun start scramble and nearly 50 businesses provided sponsorships or in-kind donations for the tournament.

“We were overwhelmed with the participation in this year’s event — one of only a few of our major fundraisers we have been able to hold, due to gathering restrictions,” said Kim Lindlof, president & CEO of Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, according to a news release from the chamber. “We were also happy that the weather cooperated, with a beautiful day of sunshine and an enjoyable day for all involved.”

The following prizes were awarded:

Summer sizzler barbecue package went to Chuck Thomas, of Standard Waterproofing.

The 50/50 winner was Patty MacDougall and Terry Townsend, from Northern Light Health.

1st Place Gross Team Score went to Pepsi Co. — Tony Dessent, Derek Footman, Chris Low and Roger Williams.

2nd Place Gross Team Score was awarded to Goodwill Hinckley/Mid-Maine Marine — Garret Prelgovisk, Toby Labun, Scott McManaman and Rob Moody.

3rd Place Gross Team Score wen to Sodexo — Evan Avasthi, TJ Whalen and Eli Spaulding.

1st Place Net Team Score was won by Northern Light Health — Patty MacDougall, Marie Dickinson, Sandra Gould and Jeanne Paradis.

2nd Place Net Team Score went to Legacy Home Improvements — Richard Sutter Jr., Robbie Sutter, Eric Allen, Jared Miler.

3rd Place Net Team Score was awarded to AT&T — Owen Smith, Tom Moutinho, Jay Nutting and Jeremy Payne.

Closest to the Pin —Hole #2 was won by Roger Williams of Pepsi Co.; and Sandy Gould representing Northern Light Health.

Closest to the Pin — Hole #6 went to Scott Nielsen from Sheridan, and Sarah Dexter representing The Warehouse.

Closest to the Pin — Hole #13 was won by Chris Low representing Pepsi Co.

