A single-family mobile home on East River Road in Skowhegan sustained minor damage after a fire broke out inside a bedroom Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home around 4:30 p.m. to find the two occupants who were home at the time had made it out safely along with several pets, according to Skowhegan Fire Chief Shawn Howard.

Howard said that firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly with the majority of the damage being contained to the bedroom.

“However, there was some fire damage throughout the rest of the structure,” Howard said during a phone call Wednesday. “But they were insured, both the trailer itself and they (the occupants) had renters insurance.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Office of State Fire Marshal, according to Howard.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: