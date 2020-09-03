These past few months this country has been shut down, cowering in fear over a virus. At the beginning, I joined the masses cowering in fear. However, the statistics do not support the paralyzing fear I see around me. As of Aug. 22, there had been 4,317 cases reported by the Maine CDC. Of those cases, only 130 have died; 3,718 have recovered, leaving only 469 active cases in the state. That is only a 3% death rate. According to WHO, there have been 22,812,491 cases reported to date worldwide and only 795,132 of those have died (again a 4% death rate). However, the media continues to report information in ways that invoke fear and panic.

As a registered nurse, I understand the desire to maintain health and stop the spread of disease. I am an advocate of hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if you have a fever.

However, I believe that this mass panic has done much harm to health. Social distancing may have preserved the physical health of many, but it has wreaked havoc on mental, emotional, and spiritual health.

How many milestones have been missed? How many graduations, birthday parties, weddings, and funerals have been canceled or poorly attended to preserve future physical health? How many hugs and quality time have been withheld from grandparents so they would live a little longer, although each lonely day is miserable for them? How many more people are depressed and how many have attempted suicide because they can’t stand one more day alone?

The Declaration of Independence promises the “right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” How much longer will we continue to give up our rights to liberty and the pursuit of happiness just for a few more days of physical health?

Rachel Steward, RN

Skowhegan

