AUGUSTA — A contested race for an at-large Augusta City Council seat tops the local ballot going to voters Nov. 3.

Courtney Allen and Harold Elliott Jr. are both seeking an at-large seat on the council up for election in November.

That seat is currently filled by Darek Grant, a longtime councilor who announced previously he would not seek another term.

Elliott served as a city councilor for Ward 3 from 2017 to 2019, when he resigned from the council because, he told councilors at the time he was planning to move out of the city. He could not immediately be reached for comment Friday, but listed as his address on nomination forms a Northern Avenue address.

Allen, of Fowler Street, has not previously run for local office in Augusta.

All other races are uncontested.

Amanda Olson, currently an at-large member of the school board, is the only candidate who took out papers to seek the school board chairperson’s seat being vacated by Ed Hastings, who did not take out papers seeking to keep the spot.

Chris Clarke, who currently represents Ward 2 on the school board, announced previously that he planned to seek the chairperson’s seat. However, he recently said in a Facebook post that he had decided not to seek the spot due to life changes and so he could keep his focus on his family. His term on the board is expiring, but he said he may run for local office again in the future.

Kim Martin, a former chairperson of the school board, was the only candidate to take out papers seeking an open at-large spot on the school board.

Incumbent Ward 4 Councilor Eric Lind will be unchallenged on the ballot as he seeks to return to the Augusta City Council. Likewise, incumbent Linda Conti was the only candidate for the Ward 1 seat she now fills on the council.

And Martha “Muffy” Witham, a former school administrator in the area, is the only candidate for a Ward 2 spot on the school board.

City Manager William Bridgeo, briefing city councilors recently on the upcoming elections, said it appeared, from the candidates turning in nomination papers, that there is “a good, robust slate of candidates and some good people running for city government and school board offices.”

