PALMYRA — Police say speed and alcohol were likely factors in a fatal crash Saturday morning.

In a news release, Maine State Police said Adam Webber, 25, of Hudson died following a single-vehicle crash at 156 Warren Hill Road around 2:13 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found Webber and six occupants inside of Webber’s 2005 Ford F350. All passengers sustained serious injuries as a result of the truck’s impact.

The occupants were transported to Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield. Speed and alcohol were both likely factors in the crash, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Maine State Police Troop C in Skowhegan and ask to speak with Trooper Garrett Booth at 624-7076.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: