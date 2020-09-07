Ah, Labor Day. The unofficial end of summer. The days are getting shorter, the nights are cooler, and normal high temperatures are closer to the 60s than 80.

That’s on a typical year, though, and 2020 has been anything but.

Monday’s high temperatures will be back into the 70s. With a strong breeze at the shoreline in the afternoon, keep an eye on water conditions. They may worsen later in the day.

Another warm day Monday. NEWS CENTER Maine

Breezy conditions, especially at the coastline, Monday. NEWS CENTER Maine

The south wind persists into Tuesday. Humidity climbs steadily through the week as warmer air pushes north.

Dew points are on the rise. NEWS CENTER Maine

High temperatures Tuesday are also going to be in the 80s widespread. Despite some morning fog, expect partly to mostly sunny skies through the afternoon.

NEWS CENTER Maine

The warm up continues on Wednesday as wind favors pushing in even more humidity. Highs again return to the 70s. Clouds increase as well, thanks to the winds pulling in more and more moisture.

NEWS CENTER Maine

The rain chances return on Thursday. When this article was written, the entire states of Maine and New Hampshire were still running abnormally dry with moderate and severe droughts plaguing various areas.

Through September 2, 2020 NEWS CENTER Maine

The rain is welcome and much needed. Showers and storms are expected on Thursday afternoon as a cold front sweeps through.

Rain is back on Thursday. NEWS CENTER Maine

This will bring beneficial rain to Maine. Right now, the timing for showers will be focused through Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning.

The bright side – literally – is that front passing us means cooler, drier air settles in on Friday with sunshine for Maine. With a bit of luck, the sunshine could stick around into the weekend, too.

Make sure to check out my Twitter account for more forecast information.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
humid, Labor Day, meteorologist mike slifer, warm september

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles