BRUNSWICK — Police arrested a Lewiston man after he allegedly fired a gun from his vehicle during a road rage incident on River Road in Brunswick Sunday morning.

According to police, a witness told police a driver fired a gun at another vehicle on River Road at 10:20 a.m. The witness followed vehicle the gun allegedly was fired from.

Brunswick police stopped the two vehicles involved in the alleged road rage incident at the Bill Dodge Hyundai dealership on River Road. They arrested 24-year-old Christian LeBlond of Lewiston and charged him with aggravated reckless conduct with a firearm, a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years incarceration and a $20,000 fine.

Officers said that LeBlond shot his own driver’s side mirror when he fired the gun from his open driver’s side window. LeBlond allegedly only fired one shot, and no other vehicles or homes were struck.

Police seized the firearm from LeBlond’s vehicle. Bail was set at $500 cash for LeBlond, who was taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland.

