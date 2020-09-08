A Biddeford man was critically injured when his motorcycle collided with a car in Portland on Tuesday afternoon.

The 27-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, said Lt. Robert Martin, spokesman for the Portland Police Department.

A white 2002 BMW sedan driven by Jack Chellis, 68, of Falmouth hit the man’s purple 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the area of 91 Auburn St. around 3:21 p.m., police said.

Portland police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: