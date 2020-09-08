A Biddeford man was critically injured when his motorcycle collided with a car in Portland on Tuesday afternoon.
The 27-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, said Lt. Robert Martin, spokesman for the Portland Police Department.
A white 2002 BMW sedan driven by Jack Chellis, 68, of Falmouth hit the man’s purple 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the area of 91 Auburn St. around 3:21 p.m., police said.
Portland police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
The Latest: AstraZeneca’s vaccine trial paused after ‘unexplained illness’
-
Nation & World
Far-right Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
-
Nation & World
Heat, winds fuel destructive Northwest wildfires
-
Uncategorized
2020 candidate questionnaire
-
Editorials
Our View: Aid for state, local governments should be part of relief package