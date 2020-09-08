AUGUSTA — Maine’s annual deer permit drawing is scheduled for Friday, and it will be followed by some of the state’s fall hunting seasons.
The deer lottery awards “any deer” permits, which allow hunters to harvest deer of either sex. A limited portion of the archery season begins the following day, and the firearms season begins on Nov. 2.
The state’s fall wild turkey season begins Sept. 14 and runs to Nov. 7. The moose season begins Sept. 28 and lasts until Nov. 28.
Maine’s bear hunt began on Aug. 31 and lasts until Nov. 28. The busy part of that season is the portion in which it is legal to use bait. That part of the bear season ends on Sept. 26.
