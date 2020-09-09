Maine health officials reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, more than half of them in York County, but no additional deaths.

The state’s Center for Disease Control & Prevention has now tracked 4,734 confirmed or probable cases since the coronavirus pandemic hit, along with 134 deaths.

The 7-day average number of daily cases on Wednesday was 25.1, down slightly from the 7-day average of 27.4 a week ago. However, cases have been steadily rising since bottoming out at an average of 13.1 cases on Aug. 12, the lowest since the early days of the pandemic in mid-to-late March.

Of the 23 new cases Wednesday, 14 were in York County, which is dealing with several active outbreaks that have prompted concerns. On Tuesday, the state reported two new outbreaks at private social clubs in Sanford, which added to outbreaks at York County Jail in Alfred, Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford, Seal Rock Health Care nursing home in Saco and the Sanford Fire Department.

The jail outbreak is linked to an Aug. 7 wedding and reception in the Millinocket area that has been connected to 158 cases and three deaths across the state as of Tuesday.

The number of active cases on Wednesday was 465, which was down by 28 cases from a day earlier.

The number of hospitalizations remains low in Maine as well. As of Tuesday, just seven people were hospitalized, although six were in critical condition.

The state has increased its testing capacity by more than 100 percent over the past month, to 362 tests per 100,000 people. That’s well above the national average of 224 per 100,000.

