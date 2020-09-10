LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — An exhausting, double-overtime Game 6 had just concluded and neither Boston nor Toronto would leave the floor.

Marcus Smart had some things to say to the Raptors. Fred VanVleet had some things to say to the Celtics.

The scrum decided nothing – just like the first six games.

All that matters now for the Raptors and Celtics is Friday night, when they’ll play Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series and decide who’ll face the Miami Heat in the East finals next week. Boston won the fiilst two games of the series, Toronto won three of the last four.

“Just two hard teams playing hard,” said Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, who is 3-0 in his last three Game 7’s.

The Raptors and Celtics – who played for 58 minutes in Game 6 before Toronto found a way to extend its season to Friday – both had the day off Thursday. A few guys did some light work, but the rotation players spent the day tending to their bodies and minds.

“This is kind of why you coach,” Toronto Coach Nick Nurse said. “I’m not saying for a Game 7, in general. I’m just saying the super-competitive playoffs, a lot on the line, it’s kind of the crazy love of a coach, right?”

The Celtics likely weren’t thrilled when the NBA’s Last 2 Minute Report – a review of calls late in close games – was released Thursday. The league said two non-calls ended up going against the Celtics at crucial times in Game 6.

Kemba Walker’s driving layup attempt with the game tied at 98-98 should have led to a foul call with about 3.4 seconds left in regulation, the league said. Walker missed the shot and ended up on the floor; no foul was called.

“I just missed a layup, I guess,” Walker said.

The league also said Thursday that Toronto’s Norman Powell should have been called for traveling with 1:34 left in the first overtime, a play where he ended up fouled by Walker and made two free throws.

Regardless, that’s all over now.

And Celtics Coach Brad Stevens said there is an appreciation that comes with being parts of moments, and series, like this one.

“The older I’ve gotten, the more I appreciate it,” Stevens said Thursday. “And I think that’s because I know how hard winning is. … That’s why I slept well last night. I’m excited about tomorrow. It’s a great opportunity. I look at all these things as great opportunities.

“Our team has had a special season,” Stevens said. “Their team’s had a special season …We get a chance to play for it tomorrow, and we’re going to give it everything we have.”

