AUGUSTA — Flickering hope for a football season this fall was extinguished Thursday, as the Maine Principals Association, along with the Maine School Superintendents Association and Gov. Janet Mills’ administration, announced it wouldn’t be sponsoring tackle football for the upcoming season due to COVID-19 concerns.

The parties released updated guidelines that said football in the fall will be limited to 7-on-7 flag or touch formats, but the release also stated that there will be an effort to move the tackle football season to either the late winter or early spring.

“I was holding out hope that we could look for data from around the country that has indicated that football is perhaps not as dangerous as we thought, in terms of transmission,” Cony coach B.L. Lippert said. “I was hoping for that, but there must be a reason we can’t pursue that and this is the best option. It’s just unfortunate.”

Lewiston athletic director Jason Fuller said the announcement, which also ruled out indoor volleyball and soccer playoffs for the fall, was a blow for all athletes.

“I wouldn’t say anybody got away scot free in this,” he sad. “I think this is a hard day for a lot of kids and parents.”

In regards to football, Fuller said the news wasn’t a surprise.

“I kind of had an idea this was coming,” he said. “If you read the community guidelines that were released last week, it kind of spelled out what direction this was heading. It doesn’t make it any easier.”

Some coaches, however, saw the bright side in the season being postponed, rather than shut down.

“My initial feeling, when they mentioned they might do it in the spring, I thought it was a good idea,” Brunswick coach Dan Cooper said. “It was going to be a shortened season anyway. I don’t know if we would have been able to have playoffs at this point. … I think the spring is the way to go. Now they’ve got time to plan it and organize it, instead of just kind of winging it here at the end.”

