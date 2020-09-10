AUGUSTA – Roy G. Anderson, 101, died at Gray Birch on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, of natural causes.

The son of Larz B. Anderson and Ellen M. Anderson (Swanson), Roy was born in the family home in Randolph, Mass. and graduated from Randolph’s Stetson High School in 1936. He began working for Asker’s Bakery in the Campello section of Brockton, Mass., before beginning to work for the Brockton Hughes family, who started one of the early canteen services in the state. During this time, he also worked part-time for C.F. Anderson Grocery in Brockton.

In 1951 he married Charlotte E. Turner of West Bridgewater, Mass., with whom he had two sons, Neal, who splits his residence between Seminole, Fla. and Brunswick, Maine with his wife June and David, who lives in Cape Coral, Fla. with his wife Becky.

After marrying, Roy lived with his young family in Brockton, Mass. before returning to the family residence in Randolph, where he and Charlotte remained until 1979. Since then Roy lived successively in West Bridgewater and Lakeville in Massachusetts before moving to Melbourne, Fla. After a short stay, they returned to New England, setting in Farmingdale, Maine. After Charlotte’s passing in 1992, Roy married Dorothy Choate Lewis in 1993, and they lived happily together until Dorothy’s passing in 2015. Roy spent his final years with his stepdaughter, Debbie Norton and her husband Virgil, who provided loving care for him until he entered Gray Birch in April of this year. They were assisted in their care by many friends and family, but Debbie’s sister, Diane Downs, provided regular help and loving care during these final years.

Roy is survived by son, Neal and his wife June, son David and his wife Becky, stepdaughter Debbie Norton and her husband Virgil, stepdaughter Diane Downs and her husband Tom, stepson Tim and his wife Kelley, and stepdaughter Betty Welton.

In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren Elizabeth Leone, Mary Charlotte Plummer, Kristin Crafts, Stephanie Morse, Taylor Geraghty, Kelsie Geraghty, Jacob Anderson, Charlotte Anderson, Kris Lewis, and Aaron Lewis.

He also leaves 11 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins in the U.S., Sweden, and Brazil.

Roy was predeceased by his brothers Arvid and Henry and by his sisters Ruth Fenton and Ellen Linnea Anderson.

A private, family celebration of his life will take place at the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Farmingdale, on Wednesday, Sept. 16. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Pinehill Cemetery in West Bridgewater, Mass., where he will be laid to rest.

Though not a member, he was a frequent worshiper at Lighthouse Baptist. During his life he has been a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Brockton, Mass., Winter Street Baptist in Gardiner, and Washington Village Church in Washington, Maine.

The family wishes to express their deep appreciation for the great care Roy received from the Maine General Hospice Team, the Gray Birch staff, and Amy Burns of Bridges Home Services.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous