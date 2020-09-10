Two local students, Courtney Wezkiewicz of Farmingdale and Evan Grard of Winslow, have been named to the 2020 summer term dean’s list at the University of New England with campuses in Biddeford and Portland, and Tangier, Morocco.
Dean’s list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
UMaine Extension to offer webinar about root cellaring Sept. 28
-
Community
‘So you think you know Maine? Think again!’ Facebook live event set for Sept. 16
-
Community
University of New England summer term dean’s list
-
Community
Popular Winslow Gospel Reflection Group to return Sept. 14
-
Community
The Masonic Group to offer curbside pickup, home-delivered meals Sept. 19