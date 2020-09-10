Two local students, Courtney Wezkiewicz of Farmingdale and Evan Grard of Winslow, have been named to the 2020 summer term dean’s list at the University of New England with campuses in Biddeford and Portland, and Tangier, Morocco.

Dean’s list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

