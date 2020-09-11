I thought the exposure that Sam Shepherd’s article regarding political signs being stolen would discourage further vandalism, but no such luck in my case (“Hallowell police: Signs for political candidates targeted in string of thefts,” Aug. 27).

Within a span of a few weeks, my son has had to put up a fifth Trump/Pence sign in my driveway. I know there are strong opinions on either side of the presidential race, but freedom of speech should not be the first casualty to fall victim to such behavior.

The Trump/Pence signs were stolen under dark of night. But the person, or persons, responsible didn’t actually have to use “dark of night” to do their foul deed. Because I have limited mobility, I’d be hard pressed to chase them down with my walker — even in daylight hours!

In view of this delinquency, I had considered putting up a companion sign saying: “Thou shalt not steal,” but it would fall on deaf ears — a lot like casting pearls before swine. Sin makes one stupid.

Pat Truman

Hallowell

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles