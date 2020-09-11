Set back from the road on a leafy stretch of Spring St. is a little blue house with a one-car garage and a big yard. This is Maine-style, urban living, where day-to-day life can be led on foot or bicycle. The community, along with neighboring Biddeford, has been growing over the last decade with new investment in the downtown areas, attracting new business and activity.
Two bay windows bring sunlight into the kitchen and first floor bedroom, which has vintage, built-in storage like many other rooms and hallways in the house. The living room’s cozy feeling is anchored by a wood-burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves. On the second-floor, an en suite, primary bedroom has tons of closet space and half-moon window over the shower.
A mudroom/sunporch is at the rear of the house, with a sliding door that leads to the back yard and seasonal brook. Around the corner is an access point to the Eastern Trail, a popular, multi-use, pedestrian trail that goes from Kittery to South Portland.
“Act fast” is a mantra of the 2020 southern Maine real estate market and it applies yet again on Spring St. There will be limited, in-person showings by appointment only on Sunday, Sept. 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
99 Spring St. is listed at $275,000. As skilled agents and thoughtful neighbors, Tom and Julia Ranello know buying or selling a home is a personal experience. They can be reached today at 207-838-1651 or [email protected]
