Fall and winter belong to the mountains, forests and lakes. From foliage finding, mountain biking and day hikes to ice fishing, skiing and snowmobiling, as the weather cools, Maine’s Lakes Region shines bright with all it has to offer, including quiet, small town energy. (And if you already live here, you know that spring and summer are pretty great too.)

Set on 100 feet ± of Rangeley Lake, this year-round home has three bedrooms, one bathroom and a two-car garage, a rare find in this area. If that’s not what you need the space for, it could, with proper permitting, be converted into more room for living. The home is tucked on Smith Cove, looking at the sunrise over Saddleback Mountain. Loons, eagles, salmon, trout and smallmouth bass are natural neighbors. And, with newer shingles and septic system, this home is ready to weather all four seasons.

Property has a dock and 100± feet of frontage on Rangeley Lake with a view of Saddleback Mountain

Annual snowfall in Rangeley can exceed 200 inches, making it one of the best winter towns in Maine. The Rangeley Lakes Trail Center has 40 miles of quiet trails for Nordic skiing and snowshoeing. Snowmobilers can access local trails as well as Maine’s ITS, a 10,000-mile system that covers the state. The re-invigorated Saddleback Mountain ski resort will reopen on December 15. This home’s new owner should be all moved in by then.

14 Whitetail Path is listed at $425,000. As skilled agents and thoughtful neighbors, Tom and Julia Ranello know buying or selling a home is a personal experience. They can be reached today at 207-838-1651 or [email protected]

