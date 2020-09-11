Nearly 110,000 people were successful in winning an any-deer permit in 2020 and of those, nearly 75,000 were from Maine. The first two digits of the Any Deer Permit Number/Superpack Permit Number is the Wildlife Management District (WMD) in which the hunter was selected. For example: 23R000000 refers to WMD23.
