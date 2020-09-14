A Lincolnville selectman died Sunday night when the tractor he was using to harvest firewood rolled over onto him.

David Barrows

David Barrows, 64, was was alone when the accident occurred on property on High Street, authorities said. A family member found him.

The Knox County Communications Center received the call at about 7 p.m. and the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, Lincolnville fire and emergency medical services were notified.

Barrows’ body was taken to the Riposta Funeral Home in Belfast.

Barrows served on the Lincolnville Board of Selectmen from 2011 through 2014 and then was re-elected in 2016 and again in 2019 for a three-year term.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
lincolnville maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles