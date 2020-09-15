BATH — Bath Iron Works, one of the state’s largest employers, announced Monday another worker tested positive for coronavirus, making this the 10th case to come out of the shipyard since March.

BIW spokesman David Hench declined to release any personal information about the worker, including where in the shipyard they work or in what capacity. Company officials said the employee was last in the shipyard on Sept. 9. They’re now quarantining and receiving medical care.

“In accordance with our standard response approaches, all potentially affected close contacts have been notified and disinfection and cleaning began immediately,” company officials wrote in an online statement Monday. “As always, we are committed to providing timely information and keeping all of our employees safe as we continue our essential work during this pandemic.”

Ten workers at the shipyard have tested positive for coronavirus since March — seven BIW employees and three contracted workers — according to Hench.

This is the first new positive case since the over 4,000 members of the Local S6 union returned to work following nine weeks on strike late last month. The last positive case was announced in early August.

The first case at the shipyard was reported in late March. Another case followed in early April. Four more cases were reported throughout June and the two most recent cases were announced last week.

After the first positive case from the shipyard was announced, Maine lawmakers and BIW union leaders called on the shipyard to close, citing concerns that the virus would spread within the shipyard, which employs 6,800 people from every county in the state.

The shipyard stayed open, but said company facilities would be cleaned “continuously,” according to an Aug. 4 statement from the company.

According to the company’s health and safety policy, “Face coverings are required now for all salaried, Local S6″ and Independent Guards Association employees, and will be phased in fully on Oct. 5.

Local S6 Spokesman Tim Suitter told The Times Record last month the company’s mask policy was created to help keep BIW workers and their families safe as the union returns to work, but it isn’t a “blanket policy because there are examples when you wouldn’t have to wear a mask.”

