Yachtsman-troubadour and Maine native, Rowe, is a singer-songwriter and interpreter of traditional and modern song — whose 30-year career has had him on stages all over the eastern seaboard and throughout America’s heartland.

His handmade, heartfelt music springs from deep roots borne out of the song traditions of Ireland and the British Isles, cultivated in the roots music of North America, and filtered through Rowe’s classical training.

Armed with his guitar, a dream, a quick wit, a soaring tenor voice, and the heart of an entertainer, he’s enthralled audiences everywhere he’s gone.

He recently circumnavigated the eastern continental U.S. by boat on the “Great Loop”: the musical tour of a lifetime. The full journey took him through the waters of 24 U.S. states and one Canadian province and provided fodder for an entire album project full of new music to be released in the fall of 2020.