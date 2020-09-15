FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Commissioners hired a Strong man Tuesday as the county’s new road supervisor.

Commissioners voted unanimously to hire Gerald “Mike” Pond, who has been in the road and excavation field for 40 years.

He will receive a $10,000 annual stipend, plus mileage. His compensation will be reviewed after six months, according to Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington.

There were two candidates for the position vacated by Jerry Haines of Avon in August. Commissioners held two executive sessions to conduct interviews with the candidates.

In other matters, commissioners voted to use $2,700 from the Regional Communications Center equipment reserve to buy an uninterruptible power supply, or UPS, for the center. A UPS is a large battery backup for all of the center’s equipment, including computers and emergency radio system.

If the electricity fails, the UPS would power the system until the generator kicks in, which would be in a few seconds.

Commissioners also approved two full-time corrections officers and a promotion for another officer at the Franklin County Jail in farmington.

Michael Pratt and Daniel Scott, both of Farmington, were hired full time. Both had worked part time at the detention center, according to Maj.Douglas Blauvelt, the jail administrator.

Corrections Officer Thomas St. Pierre of Chesterville was promoted to sergeant. He was hired by the county in April 2019. He has 10 years of experience and passed the interview process that included a written exam, Blauvelt said.

Commissioners also approved a right-of-way for TDS Telecom for an equipment box on West Freeman Road in Freeman Township.

