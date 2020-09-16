The Westbrook Fire Department is assessing a landslide that completely blocked the Presumpscot River Wednesday afternoon and could threaten nearby water and gas mains.

The landslide was discovered. Wednesday morning when people saw trees moving near the river. The landslide, located directly behind Les Wilson & Sons at 161 Warren Ave., blocked the river, fire Chief Andrew Turcotte said early Wednesday afternoon. The landslide is near the Sappi mill.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch that remains in effect until 11 p.m.

“River levels behind the slide are rapidly rising. Expect water levels upstream of the landslide to continue to rise. Downstream of the slide, sudden changes in river level are possible if the slide breaks,” the weather service said.

The river appeared to be flowing through the area by 2:30 p.m. although it was unclear how much the level had risen behind the landslide.

Turcotte said crews were on scene Wednesday afternoon assessing the potential flood impact. They are also assessing the possible impact to a nearby 60-inch water main and a 16-inch gas main.

“We’re still trying to assess everything,” Turcotte said two hours after the landslide was discovered.

There were no reported injuries and there are no impacts to roads in the area, Turcotte said.

This story will be updated.

