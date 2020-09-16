WATERVILLE — The Coldwell Banker Plourde Real Estate Super Raffle is generally held in-person, with more than 250 ticket holders vying to win prizes donated by area businesses, increasing in value throughout the event.

This year it will be a virtual pre-recorded ticketed event, with some interesting twists. Daily ticket drawings will be posted/streamed at noon each day on Facebook, YouTube and the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce website midmainechamber.com. Drawings will begin Monday, Sept. 28, and run through Friday, Oct. 2, according to a news release from the chamber.

Ticket purchasers will receive a prize, with values of the prizes increasing as the days pass. There is a chance to win major cash prizes of $500, $750, $1,500 or $3,000. Tickets will be priced at $125 — the same as last year. In replacement of a meal, each ticket will include a $25 gift certificate to an area restaurant, a $5 gift certificate to a member bakery for dessert, and two beverages — a Bigelow Brewing Co. beer and a Valley Beverage wine product. Certificates will be distributed with prize(s) won.

Participants will have a chance to win the 50/50 drawing, chances can be purchased with your event ticket. Ticket numbers and names will be recorded at the chamber office. The winner will be drawn and announced at the close of the prize drawings.

Approximately 40 tickets will be drawn each day, from Sept. 28 through Oct. 1, beginning with the lowest prize values, and continuing through the prizes up to $500 value. Tickets will be drawn by chamber sponsors. Filming will include the showing of each prize and reading of the winning ticket holder’s name. On Friday, Oct. 2, the last 10 ticket holders will be invited to the Mid-Maine Chamber boardroom and filmed live for prizes valued at $500 or more, with the final three competing for three large cash prizes of $750, $1,500 and $3,000.

Throughout the drawings, there also will be Plinko wheel prize drawings filmed at New Dimensions Federal Credit Union, and a second chance $500 cash prize drawing, courtesy of Choice Wealth Advisors.

Tickets will be on sale through Tuesday, Sept. 22.

For more information, contact the Mid-Maine Chamber at 207-873-3315 or [email protected].

