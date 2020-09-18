CHICAGO — Minnesota’s Josh Donaldson managed to get ejected while hitting a home run.

Donaldson barked at plate umpire Dan Bellino for the second time in the sixth inning of a 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

With the score 2-2, Bellino called a strike when the 2015 AL MVP checked his swing on a 2-0 pitch from Reynaldo López.

Manager Rocco Baldelli came out to speak with Bellino, and Donaldson homered down the left-field line on the next offering. After rounding the bases, Donaldson kicked dirt at home plate as he crossed it.

Bellino ejected him immediately, and Donaldson, realizing he had missed home plate, returned to the plate to touch it and then argued as he kicked more dirt on it.

Donaldson also had argued with Bellino on a 1-1 breaking ball in the first inning that appeared to be high but was called a strike, leading to a strikeout.

“We need Josh on the field, out there playing, and at third base,” Baldelli said. “That’s when we’re at our best. And so that’s really the end of it. I think we can move past it at his point, and go from here.”

BRAVES: Right-hander Max Fried is set to return from the injured list and resume his bid for an unlikely NL Cy Young Award.

Fried, who has been out since Sept. 6 with a left-side muscle spasm in his lumbar spine, is scheduled to start Friday night against the Mets. Prior to the injury, the 26-year-old looked like a prime candidate with a 6-0 record and 1.98 ERA.

Fried is the only qualified starter in the majors who hasn’t allowed a home run this season, and he could be the first starter to finish a season with zero homers allowed since Slim Harriss in 1926.

MARLINS: Emerging ace Sixto Sanchez (3-1, 1.69) will make his sixth career start Friday night and seeks a second straight seven-inning complete game in a doubleheader opener against Washington.

Sanchez went the distance in Miami’s 2-1, seven-inning win over Philadelphia on Sunday. The 22-year-old has 29 strikeouts and five walks over 32 innings.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »