Notre Dame’s game at Wake Forest on Saturday has been postponed after positive COVID-19 tests landed 13 Fighting Irish players in isolation and another 10 in quarantine.
The seventh-ranked Fighting Irish said Tuesday the process of rescheduling the game is underway. Both teams are off Oct. 3.
Notre Dame said 94 football players were tested for COVID-19 on Monday and of those seven were positive. Those players were in isolation along with others who tested positive last week.
The game is the 18th involving major college football teams to be postponed or canceled by COVID-19 issues since Aug. 26 and the third Atlantic Coast Conference game.
Previously, North Carolina State at Virginia Tech and Virginia at Virginia Tech had to be rescheduled in the ACC.
