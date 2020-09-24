Social media accounts

Occupation:

Adjunct Professor and Consultant

Education:

BA Psychology. Master’s Degree in Education. Master’s of Social Work.

Community Organizations:

Trustee. Greater Augusta Utility District

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Outdoorswoman. Seamstress.

Family status:

Single

Years in the Legislature: Six

Committee assignments (if elected):

Criminal Justice & Public Safety

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Yes. Governor Mills and Dr. Shah have responded to science and data.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Decouple Maine from the FDII provision in the federal 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Restore the estate tax back to its 2011 level. Eliminate the Maine Information Analysis Center.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

Maine Democrats believe health care is a right, diversity is a strength, the economy should work for everyone, climate change is real, facts and truth matter, and bridges are better than walls.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Climate change and protecting our democracy.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. This is my 20th year running for election (City Council, Mayor, and now State Representative), and I have never – and will never – run a negative campaign. How you run is how you’ll serve.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Continue working on criminal justice reform. Ensure that the hardworking families of Hallowell, Manchester, and West Gardiner do not see increases in their property taxes.

