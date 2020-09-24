Social media accounts

Occupation:

Part Time Association Executive Director

Education:

Lawrence High School, Fairfield; Bachelor’s Degree from Dartmouth College

Community Organizations:

Former Board Member and Chairman – SAD 49

Former Board Member and Chair – Winslow Community Federal Credit Union

State of Maine Manufactured Housing Board

Faith Church, Waterville – Finance Team

Newly Elected to Vassalboro Budget Committee

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Reading

Travel

Sports

Family status:

Married to JoAnne, 3 Adult Children, Seven Grandchildren

Years in the Legislature: 4

Committee assignments (if elected):

Currently on Labor and Housing Committee

Formerly on Judiciary Committee

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

No. The elected members of the Legislature should have had more input, there should have been better communications with affected parties, and more flexibility allowed for different regions of Maine

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

The biennial budget increase was much too high. Look at areas that could be pared back to where they were previously. More in-house savings by job flexibility and technical training and utilization.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

We are the party of opportunity and believe in people first rather than government first. It is in our collective DNA to help people improve their lives and we work together to make that happen.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

A future with more financial and personal satisfaction. I encourage them to really study the issues and determine what policies are in their best long term interests and support candidates who agree.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. I’ve been thanked by people with opposing views for being polite and respectful and I will continue doing that. Treat people the way you would have them treat you – the Golden Rule is right.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I want to improve our small business climate by identifying and eliminating impediments to success. I will try to show others that successful businesses hire more people and pay them more money!

