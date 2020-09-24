Social media accounts

Facebook

Occupation:

Retired – State Legislature

Education:

Some college

Community Organizations:

State Representative, Maine General Hospital Auxiliary, Kennebec Historical Society, Sportsman Alliance of Maine, MSEA-SEIU Local 1989 Retiree

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Reading, Sewing, Rug Hooking, spending time with family and friends

Family status:

Married to Tom Doore

Years in the Legislature: 6 years – 3 terms

Committee assignments (if elected):

Labor and Housing

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

I believe Maine has done a great job in saving lives and protecting Mainers by opening slowly with help from guidance from Maine CDC.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Maine’s Revenue Forecasting Committee is predicting over a $500 million shortfall. I believe we should use Corona relief monies first and work with state government to look for more savings re: shutdown.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

As a Democrat I strive to work for the people in my district. Working for things such as: Health Care for all Mainers. Health insurance should be a right not a privilege.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Health Care

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

We get a lot more done in the Legislature when we work together. It is an election year – but this to will pass and we will serve and work together in 2021.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

To provide health insurance for more Mainers. I believe if folks have insurance they use preventive medicine to save the system money.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: