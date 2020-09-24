Social media accounts

www.facebook.com/hessformaine

Instagram @hessformaine

Twitter @kaliehess

Occupation:

Public health professional

Education:

Master of Public Health, Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology

Community Organizations:

Augusta Age Friendly (member), Cyclists and Pedestrians Invigorating Augusta Life (co-chair), Viles Arboretum Food Forest (volunteer), Community Housing of Maine (board member)

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Gardening, hiking, camping, swimming, running, reading.

Family status:

Spouse: Wayne Emington

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Health & Human Services, Taxation, Environment & Natural Resources

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Maine’s response to the pandemic saved lives and allowed many businesses to stay open, though challenged by limited operations. A public health response will ensure a sustainable economic recovery.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

I will advocate for our state to get the federal support we need to weather the impact of the pandemic and will consider tax policies that work for everyday Mainers and local businesses.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

Our government should work for the people it serves and provide opportunities for all to succeed. I’ve reached out to thousands of people because I’m running to represent them, not simply my party.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Younger Mainers care about creating an economically sustainable life in a state that shares their values. Supporting these people as they start their adult lives is critical.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I’ve spent my career working with coalitions of diverse stakeholders to come to consensus on challenging problems. I’ll bring my years of training in this and my collaborative spirit to the Senate.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I’m dedicated to an informed public health response to the pandemic. Mainers have struggled to get basic needs like health care, food, and transportation, and I aim to ensure all Mainers can thrive.

