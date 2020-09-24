LYNDON, Vt. — Jaden Gray of Clinton and Jessica Hillman of Gardiner have been named to the 2020 spring semester president’s list at Northern Vermont University.

Students who achieve a 4.0 semester average are placed on the president’s list.

