The people who are protesting the wearing of masks at Oxford Hills High School are being very self-centered (“Community support mixed as protesters object to student mask-wearing mandate,” Sept. 7). The article references their “rights.” Well, along with rights come heavy responsibilities. We all have a right to be safe in this pandemic environment and we all have a responsibility to make that happen.

According to a review of 115 studies by Brigham Young University and scientific based studies by the CDC, “masks prevent infected people from spreading the virus to others by trapping the respiratory droplets.”

Masks continue to shine as an effective tool against COVID-19. Many transmissions occur from pre-symptomatic people who do not know that they are capable of spreading the disease. So it’s time to take responsibility for keeping everyone safe.

Dorothy D’Alessandro

Waterville

