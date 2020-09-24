The people who are protesting the wearing of masks at Oxford Hills High School are being very self-centered (“Community support mixed as protesters object to student mask-wearing mandate,” Sept. 7). The article references their “rights.” Well, along with rights come heavy responsibilities. We all have a right to be safe in this pandemic environment and we all have a responsibility to make that happen.
According to a review of 115 studies by Brigham Young University and scientific based studies by the CDC, “masks prevent infected people from spreading the virus to others by trapping the respiratory droplets.”
Masks continue to shine as an effective tool against COVID-19. Many transmissions occur from pre-symptomatic people who do not know that they are capable of spreading the disease. So it’s time to take responsibility for keeping everyone safe.
Dorothy D’Alessandro
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Authors
BUSHNELL ON BOOKS: ‘Happy Birthday, Maine!’ and ’45th Parallel’
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
Fuller statue should be used for learning
-
Letters to the Editor
Take responsibility and wear a mask
-
Letters to the Editor
Koch will fight for all of Maine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.