AUGUSTA – Jimmy L. Waterhouse, 58, of Augusta passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 after battling cancer. He was born in Gardiner Nov. 4, 1961.

Jimmy loved the outdoors, animals and spending time with his brother Randy.

He is survived by his mother, Joanne Waterhouse of Augusta; brother, Randy and his wife Tammy Waterhouse of West Gardiner, sister, Lorran and her husband Sylvain Launiere of Rome; and best friend, Scott Jones and Scott’s daughter, Ella, Jimmy’s little buddy; several cousins; nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

He is predeceased by his father, Manley Huntington.

There will be no service.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

If desired, donations can be made to The Humane Society in Jimmy’s name.

Guest Book