In regard to Roger Sprout’s letter about Sara Gideon’s ads on Sept. 18, we’re all sick of her and Collins’ ads on TV and the radio. At first I figured I’d eliminate the one who distorted the face of the other first but next we’ll see horns growing out of each other’s heads.

Sure they’ve done some good, but take a closer look at Lisa Savage at the next debate, as she outshined all the rest in the first one. She didn’t return the negative energy in the room but transformed it into what she would do and and didn’t focus on the errors of Susan and Sara’s past.

Savage is for what the majority of us want and won’t owe big money any “favors.” She’ll only be indebted to us, and I think we all deserve that honest dedication for a change.

Portia Miles Smith

Oakland

