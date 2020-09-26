PORTLAND — The hacking of the vendor used by the Maine judicial branch to get documents online is going to delay the pilot program’s rollout.
Maine’s “eCourts” program was supposed to go live Oct. 5 for Bangor District Court and Penobscot County Superior Court, along with the state’s business and consumer docket. The implementation process was suspended as of Friday.
Tyler Technologies, a major U.S. provider of software services to state and local governments, notified officials this week that it had been hacked by an unknown intruder. The investigation is continuing.
Tyler assures the state that the postponement of the Maine eCourts go-live date should be only temporary, said Amy Quinlan, spokeswoman for the courts.
