The body of a missing Portland man has been recovered by the Maine Warden Service, one week after he went camping on Pleasant Mountain.

A canine team from the Maine Search and Rescue Dogs unit located the body of Samuel Kern, 29, on Saturday night about two-thirds of a mile from the fire warden’s trailhead on Pleasant Mountain, which is where game wardens said Kern parked his vehicle, the Maine Warden Service said late Sunday afternoon.

Kern had informed his family on Sept. 18 that he was planning to do some camping in the Pleasant Mountain area. After not hearing from him for several days, his family reported him missing on Wednesday. An extensive search for Kern started that day led by family, friends, and game wardens.

Kern’s death is not considered suspicious, but the Office of Chief Medical Examiner is expected to examine his body, Cpl. John MacDonald of the warden service said.

The Maine Warden Service said members of the Denmark and Bridgton fire departments, the Bridgton Police Department, along with numerous community volunteers participated in the three-daysearch for Kern.

