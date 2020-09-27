LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. – Patricia Anne Cohen was born Jan. 21, 1947 in Waterville and passed away Sept. 1, 2020 in Laguna Hills, Calif. She was the oldest of 11 children of Real and Gloria Grenier.

Early on, Patty had a love of the finer things such as jewelry and sports cars, her favorite being the Corvette. She eventually settled in California to raise a family and build a business. She had two children, Tamra and Terry. She married Norm Cohen in the early 1980s and they together started their patio enclosure/room addition business.

Patty was a fun loving woman who adored her family and friends. She enjoyed her vacations in Las Vegas where her east coast family would reunite with her. She was also passionate about politics and a collector of beautiful antiques.

Patty was predeceased by her parents, Real and Gloria Grenier; siblings, David and Jim Grenier; husband, Norm Cohen; and her daughter, Tamra Radke.

