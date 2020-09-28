HALLOWELL — Alice Buck, a longtime downtown shop clerk, had unrelenting kindness and pride in her family.

That is how friends described Buck, who died Sept. 23 at the age 80.

According to her obituary, she was born Alice Ballard in Augusta on June 22, 1940. Alice was a lifelong Hallowell resident and a descendant of Martha Ballard, a notable Maine midwife. She graduated as the class Valedictorian from Hallowell High School in 1958, later attending nursing school and working at various Maine Hospitals.

Buck was perhaps best known as a friendly face behind the counter at Boynton’s Market for two decades. She was so beloved that she was named Hallowell’s Citizen of the Year in 2002, an honor that earns the recipient a prominent place in the city’s Old Hallowell Day parade.

Buck’s daughter Patricia Welton said her mother served as the city’s public health nurse, provided in-home care and also worked at a bowling alley and a local pharmacy in Hallowell. She also worked at Hallowell’s polling locations during elections, Welton said.

In 2011, Boynton’s Market, once at the corner of Water and Union Street and owned by Buck’s daughter Karen, closed for renovations but never reopened in the same location after plans with another operator fell through. Later that year, Karen Buck died of a brain aneurysm in July 2011 in an apartment above the shop.

When the market was brought back by Ruth and Don Lachance, Alice Buck was employed as a clerk there.

Buck’s longtime friend Dawna Tregembo says the pair met in first grade at the former school at the corner of Academy and Middle streets. Tregembo said she would often walk with Buck to her family’s farm on Winthrop Street after school.

“I can remember walking to school with her everyday from first grade,” she said. “I used to go home with her after school and we would play school.”

Tregembo said she remembered Buck attempting to learn how to ride a bike using her bicycle. She said Buck went down a hill and was unable to stop, eventually toppling over a bank.

“I don’t think she ever did learn how to ride a bike,” she laughed.

Tregembo said she left Hallowell for 27 years but, when she came back to the city, Buck helped her find a house and their friendship resumed without a hiccup.

“She exemplified how people should treat one another and how people should get along,” she said. “She didn’t care about your background, religion, politics or anything. She would help anybody, even her worst enemy.

“She never changed from the time from the time she was young until the day she died,” Tregembo added. “We all seem to change; she was always that way, through school through everything.”

She also said Buck was proud of her four children and numerous grandchildren, and often attended school events they were participating in.

“She was a good influence on them,” Tregembo said. “She encouraged them with no brow beating. She was proud of anything they did.”

Jeanne Langsdorf, director of the Hallowell Food Bank, said Buck volunteered or sat on the food bank’s board for several years. In recent years, she would take Buck shopping with her and have to budget half an hour more for the trip, because she knew everybody at Hannaford.

“Everybody always went out of her way to talk to her,” Langsdorf said. “We would go to the Liberal Cup for lunch and it was like we were at the VIP table.”

Langsdorf, who operated a market in downtown Hallowell briefly, said Buck had an incredible memory, often remembering what brand of cigarettes a certain customer preferred and putting them on the counter when they walked in. After her daughter died, Buck advised Langsdorf with which cigarettes to stock her market.

“She was really absolutely brilliant,” she said. “They say elephants have great memories, and I used to tease her and call her an elephant.”

Langsdorf said a number of stories she had about Buck were too personal to share. She said her mother lives in Texas and is unable to travel, and Buck became her “adoptive mother.”

“She would check in on me and I would check in on her,” she said. “We kind of had this special bond.”

Rick Morrow, another volunteer at the food bank, said Buck and her husband would always come to his downtown home to watch the Old Hallowell Day fireworks. He said Buck used to travel and help out with fireworks displays when she was younger.

Morrow, who was diagnosed with skin cancer seven years ago, said Buck advised him to go to the doctor after noticing a black mark on his skin.

“I had this black ball on my back,” he said. “I went over to Boynton’s and told her about it. We went to the back room and I pulled up my shirt.

“She said no, no, no don’t you wait,” Morrow added. “It was stage 3 at the time.”

He also mentioned how much she spoke about her family, remembering Buck beaming about her son Chris, who is Hallowell’s Public Works Foreman.

“She got talking about Chris, talking about ‘my boy, my boy,'” Morrow said. “Goodness, she loved her family.”

John Lambert of Farmingdale said he and Buck regularly planned the Old Hallowell Day cribbage tournament. Lambert said she came to know Alice through her husband, Charles “Hap” Buck, when he and Hap drove school buses.

“She would do anything for you, do anything for anybody,” Lambert said. “She, especially at Boynton’s, a lot of people just came in there to see her.”

Welton said Buck would have loved a big send off, but family members were unable to gather due to COVID-19.

“She wanted everybody in the front lawn,” she said, adding that the family gathered that way when Hap Buck died.

City Councilor George Lapointe, who posted about Buck’s death on his mayoral campaign’s Facebook page, said she was always friendly during their interactions at Boynton’s Market, but was never shy about sharing her opinion on city matters.

“She had a great laugh,” Lapointe said. “She was pretty direct when she wanted to relay her opinion, but in a good way.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: