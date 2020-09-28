Maine reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and no new deaths.

The seven-day daily average of new cases was 30, the lowest it’s been since Sept. 16, when the average was 28. Monday’s daily total of 15 was the lowest since Sept. 14, when there were also 15 daily new cases.

Five of the new cases on Monday were recorded in York County. Cumberland County, the state’s most populous, had two new cases on Monday. Nineteen more people recovered from COVID-19, bringing recoveries to 4,577. Active cases declined from 568 to 561 on Monday.

Despite Monday’s low totals, and Maine’s low virus prevalence compared to other states, health officials have become increasingly alarmed at the number of outbreaks in York County that could lead to exponential growth.

York County has experienced numerous outbreaks, including several at social clubs like the Wolves Club, Lafayette Club and the Sanford American Legion, in addition to outbreaks at Calvary Baptist Church, Sanford Fire Department, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and others.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, warned last week that there are also examples of “community spread” in York County, cases spread from person to person in more casual settings because of its prevalence in the community. Shah gave the generic example of an infected person having lunch with one or two other people, who then go on to infect others in the personal circle.

“That is concerning because those are the preconditions for exponential growth,” Shah said during a briefing on Sept. 24. “So we’ve got an ever-shrinking window in which to get a lid on what is happening in York County. And if we are not successful in doing so, that pattern of transmission … could quickly lead to exponential growth.”

