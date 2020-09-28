Portland police are investigating two shootings in different area of Portland Sunday night.

No one was injured in either incident.

The first shooting occurred about 4 a.m. Sunday at the Riverton Park housing complex, where a resident reported waking up to the sound of loud noises and glass breaking.

Police said several gunshots were fired into the man’s apartment. There were four people in the apartment sleeping at the time, but no one was injured, police said.

A witness saw a possible suspect fleeing the area. The suspect was described as a black male in his teens wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The possible suspect was seen running toward the Wellesley Estates properties at 1818 Forest Ave.

The second shooting was reported about 11:30 a.m. on High Street, when a resident there called police to the area of High Street and Park Avenue after seeing a person fire a handgun at another person. The witness said there was a loud argument coming from outside his apartment and when he looked outside he saw two men arguing, police said. He then saw one of the men pull out a concealed handgun and fire a round toward the other man, police said.

It did not appear the round struck the man and both fled in different directions.

The suspect in the second shooting was described as a tall black male wearing a dark-colored shirt and jeans. He fled on High Street toward Grant street, police said.

“Both of these shootings occurred in highly populated areas where a number of peoples lives and safety were put in danger,” Police said in a statement. “We are fortunate that neither of these incidents resulted in injury or a loss of life.”

Police asked for anyone with information about either shooting to call them at 874-8575.

