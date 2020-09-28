READFIELD — One student at Maranacook Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the school immediately switching to fully remote learning, officials said Monday afternoon.

The case marks the first time a student has tested positive for COVID-19 in Kennebec County schools.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention called Regional School Unit 38 Superintendent Jay Charette early Monday morning with the news that there was a student in the district with a “probable positive” test for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

At time of the phone call, students in the district were already at school and the parents with students that were within close contact of the student who tested positive were contacted by the CDC, and parents immediately came to pick up their child.

Close contact is defined by being around a person with a positive COVID-19 case for more than 15 minutes, despite having a mask on.

“We gave the CDC a list of the cohort that the student is in and the classes that they were in,” Charette said in an interview Monday. “We looked at students that rode the bus with this student and we are an RSU, so we have buses that go everywhere.”

Charette said that the bus that the student was on was a Manchester Bus and had students from the middle and high school on it. The bus has since been deep-cleaned with directions from the CDC.

Maranacook Middle School will go fully remote Monday afternoon until Tuesday, Oct. 13, Charette said, and Maranacook High School will be fully remote until Thursday in order to do a deep cleaning. It is not thought that the student would have had much contact with the high school students besides the ones that were on the bus with them and have been contacted.

The RSU 38 community was alerted through a letter posted to their website, written by Charette and details the symptoms of COVID-19.

RSU 38 is heightening their coronavirus response by using a smartphone application called “RUVNA,” which tracks symptoms that students may have from parents’ input. The symptoms are then sent to the school nurse, who is notified of students that may not feel good or parents that may have questions. If a family does not have a smartphone, they can use paper to screen their student.

“We really need parents and families to pay attention to new symptoms and have their student stay home if they don’t feel well,” Charette said. “If we make sure no one comes to school feeling ill, we can keep it [COVID-19] out of school.”

Mount Vernon, Readfield, and Wayne elementary schools will continue attending school in their cohorts.

RSU 38 assigned their students to three cohorts, A, B or a fully remote cohort, C. The cohort approach uses a hybrid model to rotate students between in-person and remote classes from home.

On Friday, Oxford County, surrounding Kennebec County, has switched from green to yellow on the Maine Department of Education’s coronavirus safety color scale. Androscoggin, also next to Kennebec County, was placed on cautionary watch.

As of now, Charette does not know of any other active cases in the district and this is the first confirmed case at a school in Kennebec County.

This story will be updated.

