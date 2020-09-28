AUGUSTA — A Winthrop man was indicted last week on gross sexual assault and kidnapping charges for allegedly raping a woman after holding a knife to her neck.

Jon L. Westerlund, 35, was arrested in July and charged with gross sexual assault and kidnapping, both class A charges punishable by up to 30 years in prison, and violating a condition of release for the July 22 incident. A Kennebec County grand jury that rose last week indicted him on those same charges.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt but does indicate enough evidence exists for the case to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

Westerlund, according to an affidavit filed by Winthrop Police Officer Paul Ferland got a ride home to his Winthrop Center Road apartment from the victim, who walked him in, and then he shut the door behind them. The victim told police Westerlund then pushed her up against the kitchen cabinets and pulled a large knife out of a drawer and held it to her neck. She said he stood and stared at her for about five minutes, then put the knife to his side and later on a counter and walked her to his couch. He told her not to yell because his daughter was upstairs sleeping. She told police she did not know what to do because she was so scared.

The two went upstairs to Westerlund’s bedroom and he told her to lie down. When she did, he took an approximately six-inch-long knife from the bedside stand and placed it on the pillow next to her head. She said Westerlund told her that if she tried to leave, she knew what would happen.

The victim said Westerlund then went to sleep. She said she was too afraid to do anything, so she just stayed there. When he woke up later in the morning, Westerlund allegedly started rubbing and kissing her, and undressed her and sexually assaulted her.

After the alleged assault, the victim got dressed and went downstairs, she said, and Westerlund returned her car keys to her and let her leave.

Also indicted by the grand jury which met Sept. 24-25 were:

• Chad A. Andrews, 39, of Waterville, domestic violence assault, July 13, domestic violence criminal threatening, July 14, and aggravated assault, which the indict alleges involved the use of a knife, April 3, in Waterville.

• Michael Bruno Bakeman, 29, of Waterville, criminal operating under the influence, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, and violation of condition of release, July 19 in Vassalboro.

• Eric C. Bachand, 25, of Augusta, operating after revocation, June 30 in Augusta, and operating after revocation, May 16, in Monmouth.

• Amie L. Ballard, 37, of Waterville, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drug, fentanyl powder, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug, methamphetamine, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Alazopram, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, buprenorphine, violation of condition of release and operating without a license, Aug. 6 in Waterville.

• Nicolas B. Berry, 23, of Randolph, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, operating after revocation, criminal speed and violation of condition of release, June 5 in China.

• Stephen Buckley, 30, of Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking and criminal mischief, March 5 in Augusta.

• Melissa S. Burgess, 33, of Waterville, aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug, marijuana, March 12 in Waterville. The indictment alleges the drug was furnished to someone under the age of 18.

• April-Marie Burgess, 50, of Augusta, theft by deception, June 12 in Waterville.

• Jordan C. Burt, 38, of Winslow, aggravated assault, domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening, Aug. 23 in Winslow, violation of condition of release, Sept. 11, in Winslow, and violation of condition of release and violation of a protective order, Aug. 29, in Augusta.

• Damian W. Chamberlain, 25, of Waterville, aggravated criminal mischief, and violation of condition of release, July 21 in Waterville.

• Ronald E. Chapman, 57, of Litchfield, criminal operating under the influence, and operating beyond license condition or restriction, Dec. 22, 2019 in Litchfield.

• Raymond W. Chasse, 57, of Wilton, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking, April 6 in Augusta.

• Allen A. Dallas, 22, of New York City, theft by unauthorized taking and misuse of identification, between May 27 and 30, 2019, in Augusta.

• Emily Delozier, 30, of Oakland, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking, May 10 in Waterville.

• Regina L. Derby, 50, of Clinton, theft by unauthorized taking, between April 1 and 19, in Sidney.

• Tracy Dorweiler, 52, of Chelsea, forgery, violation of condition of release and theft by deception, March 30 in Chelsea.

• Leo C. Dyer IV., 35, of Augusta, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking, and one count of criminal trespass, Dec. 16, 2019 in Augusta.

• James W. Eastman, 65, of Augusta, assault on an officer, July 9, in Augusta, and two counts of criminal mischief and one count of violation of condition of release, June 25 in Augusta.

• Reggie Carl French, 44, of South China, theft by unauthorized taking, Jan. 20 in Winslow.

• Toni L. Geisinger, 32, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, fentanyl powder, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, cocaine base, March 8 in Augusta.

• Allen L. Glidden Jr., 34, of Augusta, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug, fentanyl, and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, cocaine, July 11 in Gardiner.

• Kelly Margaret Goards, 37, of Waterville, operating after revocation, July 16 in Winslow.

• Nathan J. Hansell, 38, of Augusta, eluding an officer, criminal operating under the influence, criminal speed and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, suboxone, July 9 in Augusta.

• Michael M. Henderson, 31, of Sidney, domestic violence assault, July 29 in Sidney, and violation of condition of release and tampering with a victim, Aug. 3, in Benton.

• Matthew D. Hoenshell, 60, of Gardiner, criminal operating under the influence, Feb. 8 in Gardiner.

• Joshua D. Horne, 33, of Augusta, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drug, fentanyl powder, unlawful possession of scheduled drug containing methamphetamine, operating without a license, violation of condition of release, and criminal forfeiture of $867, July 29 in Waterville.

• Shayne D. Humphrey, 27, of Waterville, domestic violence terrorizing, Aug. 17 in Oakland.

• Shelvonn Jones, 44, of Waterbury, CT., eluding and officer, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal operating under the influence, criminal speed, refusing to submit to arrest, leaving the scene of an accident involving an attended vehicle and improper plates, Aug. 14 in Waterville.

• Ashley Linn Loisel, 26, of Smithfield, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug, fentanyl powder, and violation of condition of release, July 30 in Waterville.

• Joshua R. Lund, 31, of Augusta, operating after revocation, March 28 in Augusta, and operating after revocation, April 15 in Augusta.

• Fernando R. Martinez, 41, of Augusta, aggravated criminal mischief, three counts of assault, failure to give correct name, and refusing to submit to arrest, July 7 in Augusta.

• Mark A. McMahon, 35, of Rome, theft by unauthorized taking, between July 30, 2019 and Jan. 7, 2020, in Waterville.

• Justin Eugene Meserve, 37, of Winslow, aggravated criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized taking, improper plates, failure to sign violation summons and complaint and violation of condition of release, June 10 in Waterville.

• Colby T. Patterson, 27, of Pittsfield, theft by unauthorized taking, June 14 in Waterville.

• Anthony George Perkins, 33, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, and two counts of aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, May 25, 2019 and June 11, 2020, in Waterville. The indictment alleges Perkins provided two people with fentanyl powder, those two people died, and the drug furnished by Perkins was a contributing factor in both of their deaths.

• Franzie E. Pinkham, 40, of Windsor, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug, methamphetamine, Aug. 9 in Vassalboro, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Oxycodone, Aug. 9 in Vassalboro, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, amphetamine, Aug. 9 in Augusta, and criminal forfeiture of $361, Aug. 9 in Vassalboro.

• Ronald Lee Pooler, 36, of Vassalboro, two counts of unlawful sexual contact, and one count of visual sexual aggression against a child, each allegedly involving a 12-year-old victim, between June 1 and 30, in Vassalboro.

• Justin C. Porter, 35, of Clinton, operating after revocation, June 13 in Winslow.

• Jason A. Pratt, 43, of Gardiner, two counts of theft be deception, and one count of home repair fraud, Dec. 24, 2019 in Winslow.

• Louis Joseph Rubino, 39, of Thomaston, operating after revocation, and aggravated forgery, May 5 in Augusta.

• Shaun R. Stanton, 31, of Waterville, aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug, fentanyl powder, Aug. 8 in Waterville, and theft of services, Oct. 27, 2019, in Waterville.

• Jennifer L. Sapienza, 38, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking, Jan. 24 in Augusta.

• Catrina L. Seymore, 40, of Augusta, aggravated forgery, leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle, operating after suspension and failure to give correct name, Nov. 6, 2019, in Augusta.

• Hallie L. Stevens, 34, of Waterville, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drug, fentanyl powder, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, cocaine base, and violation of condition of release, July 31 in Waterville.

• Mark L. Tibbetts, 48, of Benton, assault, April 2 in Waterville.

• Elmo Jahmel Williams, 21, of New York City, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug, fentanyl, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, cocaine, failure to give correct name, violation of condition of release, and criminal forfeiture of $12,565, July 11 in Gardiner.

• Skylar M. Wood, 21, of Fairfield, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, and violation of condition of release, Aug. 1 in Waterville.

• James R. Yates, 53, of Augusta, violation of condition of release, Aug. 27 in Augusta.

