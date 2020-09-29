AUBURN — A student associated with Auburn Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Connie Brown.

Brown wrote in a letter to parents and staff that it’s possible “that other staff or students came in contact with this individual and therefore may be exposed to the virus.”

Brown wrote that the Maine Center for Disease Control or an Auburn Middle School representative would contact families directly if their student was “identified as a close contact to someone who tested positive.”

Auburn Middle School already had a staff member test positive for COVID-19 earlier in September, though students hadn’t returned to school at the time.

Over the past two weeks, positive COVID-19 tests have been reported at Geiger Elementary School and Connors Elementary School in Lewiston and Park Elementary School in Auburn.

