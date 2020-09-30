Over the years one of those words that has triggered me is the word “only.” It’s a word meant to minimize and in some cases is appropriate or needed.
In other cases I believe it can become inappropriate. Take, for instance, the Sept. 3 letter, “Don’t give in to virus panic,” discussing the virus issue and our loss of freedoms.
As of this writing, only 130 people have died in Maine. Really. Is that OK? Only a 3% death rate. Is that OK? Only 800,000 deaths worldwide.
They’re not just statistics. They’re people! Let’s stop trivializing these numbers.
I wasn’t around during World War II but I have heard that, because of a serious threat of our being, a number of inconveniences came about. Our rights to liberty and the pursuit of happiness were, to some extent, compromised. No lights after dark. Food and gas rationing. Millions drafted, though most didn’t mind. Some 400,000 Americans lost their lives.
Liberty has a price. It is conditional, like it or not. It is not guaranteed. We all have to work at it.
So while this virus is wreaking its havoc, we need to modify some of our pursuits in the name of the community and not just our singular pursuits.
Robert Creamer
Hallowell
