The writer of a recent letter to the editor (“Gideon’s bad ads pollute airwaves,” Sept. 18) decried the ads run by the Gideon campaign, which he argues misrepresent the record of Sen. Collins, and said that he planned to protest such advertisements by voting for Collins.
The state of political advertising in general is indeed something to lament — but so is the idea of any citizen opting to vote for or against someone based on that advertising. The candidates we elect this November must shoulder the enormous responsibility of governing our state and our country, and anyone who votes has a comparable responsibility: to understand the issues before us, and vote in favor of the candidates who will approach those issues most effectively.
To the writer of the recent letter, I would suggest that he stop focusing on advertising and get serious. Rarely in the history of our country has an election held such tremendous importance, and we need leaders who will govern with intelligence, compassion, courage and fairness. To decide who warrants election based on a dislike for 30-second TV spots is an abdication of civic responsibility.
Kevin A. O’Brien
Augusta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Congress needs to act now to avoid long recession
-
Letters to the Editor
Returned purse shows people are kind
-
Letters to the Editor
Pouliot helps lift up others
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
COVID, our freedoms, and our responsibilities
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.