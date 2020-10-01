AUGUSTA — The man accused of dumping a cup of live bedbugs onto a counter at Augusta City Center in 2017 has been appointed a new lawyer, his fifth in three years.

Charles Manning, 77, formerly of Augusta but now of Waterville, was charged by Augusta Police in June of 2017 with assault and obstructing government administration. He allegedly slammed a cup full of roughly 100 bedbugs onto a counter at Augusta City Center, releasing the bug into the General Assistance Office.

Manning, in an interview after he was charged, said he dumped the cup of the live pests because he felt officials weren’t addressing his complaints about his apartment being infested with bedbugs, which are hard-to-get-rid-of bloodsuckers.

Manning was in court alone Wednesday, because his fourth and most recent attorney, Thomas Tilton, withdrew from his case.

Tilton wrote, in a motion to withdraw from Manning’s case, communication between the two had broken down to the point it would no longer be in Manning’s best interest for Tilton to defend him. Three other lawyers were briefly appointed to represent Manning in 2017, but each withdrew, with two of the three citing similar difficulties communicating with him and the third stating he was unable to represent Manning in a timely manner due to other pending legal matters.

Justice William Stokes appointed a new attorney, Mariah Gleaton, of Waterville, to represent Manning on Wednesday, and urged Manning to contact her soon.

Manning, who has said he wants his case to go to a jury trial, requested his case and potential trial be moved to Waterville, where he lives, because he doesn’t have his own car and transportation to Augusta is hard to come by.

“It’s the state of Maine against me, so anywhere in the state of Maine should be allowed,” as a court location for his case, Manning said. “I don’t have my own transportation. How am I supposed to get around (to court)? I’m getting a little old to walk 40 miles.”

Stokes, who served as Augusta’s mayor from 2011 to 2014 before he resigned to become a superior court justice, said he couldn’t grant Manning’s request to move his case to Waterville, which is a district, not superior, court.

“Mr. Manning, I don’t want to be rude but I can’t do that,” Stokes said of moving the trial, while noting, at least, that Manning’s new attorney, Gleaton, is in Waterville.

A state prosecutor said Manning’s mental health was evaluated and officials determined he is competent to stand trial.

Manning, according to court documents, didn’t show up to his first scheduled mental health evaluation, and has also missed some previous court dates.

The charges against him are Class D misdemeanors, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

After Manning allegedly dumped the bedbugs at Augusta City Center, on June 2, 2017, a Friday afternoon, the facility closed to the public and a pest control contractor came to spray at the building to kill any remaining bedbugs that city workers hadn’t caught.

City officials said when Manning released the bugs he was seeking General Assistance money but learned he didn’t qualify for it. Manning was upset, he said, because he didn’t feel the city had helped him when he reported his apartment building’s bedbug problem.

However, it was officials in the city’s code enforcement office, not General Assistance where he dumped the cup of bugs, that he had spoken to previously about the bedbug problem. Codes officials said they spoke to Manning’s landlord at the time who said he was treating the bedbug problem, and Manning moved out of that apartment building.

