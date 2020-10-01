MEXICO — The Maine State Police Bomb/Explosives Unit is investigating who placed a cylinder with wires and a cord in a shopping cart at the Walmart Supercenter on Thursday morning, Police Chief Roy Hodsdon said.

The 12-inch-long device with markings, a cord and papers was not a bomb, he said, but was seized as evidence to try to determine its exact contents and how it got there.

It was found in one of the cart returns in the lawn and garden center about 11:30 a.m. Police and firefighters responded to the report of a suspicious package and immediately evacuated the store at 258 River Road. Med-Care Ambulance stood by at its nearby base.

“We get there and determined it was a cylinder-type package containing a device with wires and some stuff on it that didn’t make you feel warm and fuzzy, if you know what I mean,” Hodsdon said.

The state police Bomb/Explosives Unit was called to the scene as a precaution, he said.

“We found out it was not a bomb, thank God,” the chief said. “But even with what we showed them, there were too many unknowns that, in this day and age, you have to be cautious.”

Asked about the contents, Hodsdon said, “I don’t want to disclose that right now because of the investigation.”

He said the store cameras may provide information.

