READFIELD — A positive COVID-19 test has been reported at Maranacook Community High School, according to Superintendent Jay Charette.

Charette alerted members of the high school in a letter Friday afternoon about the individual’s case and is advising the community to keep track of their symptoms.

“There is a possibility that other staff or students came into contact with this individual and therefor may be exposed to the virus,” the letter said. “We are informing you out of an abundance of caution.”

Close contact is defined as being around a person with a positive COVID-19 case for at least 15 minutes.

As result, Maranacook High School will be switching to a remote model from Monday through Friday, Oct. 9, according to the letter, and will resume school in person on Oct. 13. School is closed Monday, Oct. 12, for Indigenous People’s Day.

The test comes several days after a probable COVID-19 test was reported at Maranacook Community Middle School on Monday. The middle school also is using fulltime remote learning until Oct. 13.

The Maranacook schools are part of the Regional School Unit 38 and are the only reported cases in the district as of Friday afternoon.

Windsor Elementary School, in Sheepscot Valley RSU 12, announced one probable and one positive COVID-19 test Thursday afternoon.

The state updated its color-coded school health advisory system Friday afternoon and Kennebec County still has a “green” designation.

This story will be updated.

